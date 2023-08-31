Data is being gathered for the Annual Passenger Survey 2023.
Due to the pandemic, a survey of its kind hasn’t taken place since 2019, Tynwald members have been told.
In the written response to a question, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston, said: ‘The borders to the Isle of Man re-opened for the first time without restrictions in April 2022 and as such, a number of historic surveys were not brought forward in 2022 in the way previously undertaken.’
This year’s annual passenger survey commenced in April 1 with data being gathered until December this year.
The survey aims to provide insight into the nature and economic impact of visitors to the island.
Mr Johnston added: ‘Previously conducted by Economic Affairs, the survey is now managed by Tourism South East Research Department on behalf of Visit Isle of Man following a competitive procurement process.
‘Data is currently being gathered and will be amalgamated into an annual report where comparisons with previous years will be reported. Face-to-face interviews are currently being conducted in the departure lounge and vehicle loading areas at the Sea Terminal and at Ronaldsway Airport outside the departure gate.
‘The interviews are being conducted across a selection of weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays over the period of April to December.
‘Only passengers on scheduled departures are being analysed and therefore do not include unscheduled departures such as charter flights, cruise ship passengers or pleasure craft.’
Mr Johnston said that once the report is completed it will be published, which is set to be around February 2024 and each year thereafter.