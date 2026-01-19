The Isle of Man's much-loved CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival is set to make a welcome return to the Villa Marina this April, with tickets now available for the 13th edition of the event.
The festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 visitors who will have the chance to sample over 120 real ales from across the UK, alongside locally brewed beers and a wide selection of ciders, perries, fruit wines, and mead.
As in previous years, the festival will be hosted in the Royal Hall, offering plenty of space and seating for attendees to enjoy the wide range of beverages on offer.
This year’s event will take place from Thursday, April 9 to Saturday, April 11.
The festival is once again sponsored by Advocates Humphrey & Helfrich, which the Campaign for Real Ale’s Isle of Man branch (CAMRA) say has helped to keep ticket prices affordable.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Villa Gaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, and online at https://www.villagaiety.com/.
For those making a last-minute decision, tickets will also be available at the venue during the festival.
Last year’s ‘Local Beer of the Festival’ award went to Kerroo Brewing Company’s HEYBOY! pale ale with Noa’s Weird Uncle second and Burnside Brew Shed’s Last Mango in Laxey in third.
‘National Beer of the Festival’ was won by Kissingate Ales’s Rasin the Bar, with Blue Monkey’s Cinder Toffee Stout second and Beartown Brewery’s Creme Bearlee in third.
Anyone who is interested in assisting this year’s festival is asked to contact the staffing officer, Jenny Kelly by emailing [email protected].