The Steam Packet has thrown the spotlight on the company’s new Larne route at Northern Ireland’s largest travel exhibition.
The ‘Holiday World Show’ took place at the Waterfront ICC Belfast from Friday January 9 to Sunday January 11 2026.
Exhibiting in partnership with Visit Isle of Man, the company used the event to promote improved travel links between Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man.
A central focus of the exhibition was the introduction of a new ferry route between Larne and the Isle of Man, which is scheduled to launch later in the year.
Initial sailings from the Port of Larne are scheduled to begin in April 2026, with a full timetable expected to come into operation from July.
From July, the service is planned to operate three times a week on a year-round basis, offering increased flexibility for leisure travellers, business users and freight operators.
Laura Gilmour, general manager of Larne Harbour, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new service to Larne.
‘This route not only enhances connectivity across the Irish Sea but also highlights Larne’s strategic position as a gateway for both leisure and freight travel.
‘We are confident this partnership will deliver long-term benefits for passengers, businesses and the wider region and we look forward to working together to make this service a success.’
Alongside the new Larne service, the company continue to operate its established Dublin route. The vessels Manannan and Manxman serve Ireland from April to September, providing seasonal connections between the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.
From July 2026, the Ben-my-Chree is set to become the dedicated vessel for both the Larne and Dublin services. The ship has undergone a significant interior refurbishment, which the company says will deliver increased capacity, improved reliability and enhanced onboard comfort for passengers.
The Holiday World Show is firmly established as Northern Ireland’s largest and best-attended travel exhibition, attracting thousands of visitors each year.
The event features a broad range of international destinations, travel providers and tourism organisations, alongside exclusive show offers, travel-themed entertainment and competitions.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘The Holiday World Show provides an excellent opportunity to engage directly with the Northern Ireland travel trade and media as we prepare to launch our new Larne route in 2026.
‘This service significantly strengthens connectivity between Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man and reflects our long-term commitment to growing travel and tourism across the Irish Sea.
‘We’re delighted to be working alongside Visit Isle of Man at the show to highlight the island as an accessible, high-quality destination.’
Representatives from both the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Visit Isle of Man were available throughout the three-day event to engage with members of the public and industry partners. They provided information on sailing schedules, travel options and destination highlights, as well as discussing future plans for tourism and transport links.