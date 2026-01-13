Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco series is set to continue throughout 2026, building on sustained demand for daytime club events in the Isle of Man.
Multiple events are planned across the year, including themed editions and high-profile guest appearances, following on from a run of consecutive sell-outs since the concept was first launched in 2023.
The concept began at 1886 Bar in spring 2023 and relocated to Bench Nightclub in 2024 to accommodate growing audiences.
The events focus on dance music spanning the 1970s through to the early 2000s and are aimed largely at over-25s, while remaining open to those aged 18 and over.
The 2026 programme includes an all-female headline event held on January 31, which has been marked a first for the island and which is already sold out.
There will also be a Valentine’s Day 1970s and 1980s themed afternoon on February 14, featuring Neil Cowie and Pete Dunn, alongside optional period fancy dress.
One of the standout events in the 2026 calendar will take place on Saturday, April 18, when the Afternoon Disco celebrates its 10th edition with UK house music act K-Klass headlining at Bench Nightclub - an event which has already sold out.
K-Klass, known for 1990s dance tracks including ‘Rhythm Is a Mystery’ and ‘Let Me Show You’, will perform a DJ set in a rare appearance on the island.
The April event will also feature local DJs Roy Campbell and Ryan ‘Hendo’ Henderson, both established figures in the island’s dance music scene.
Neil added: ‘The series has paid tribute to the island’s lost nightclub era, from the heyday of venues like The Venue, Little Caesar’s and Jimmy B’s while delivering high-energy sets of 70s disco, 80s pop, 90s house and 00s anthems.’
To find out more and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Unknown/Bench-Nightclub/Neil-Cowies-Afternoon-Disco-70s-80s/41667125/