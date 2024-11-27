One of the Isle of Man's most beloved festive traditions, Santa’s on a Bike, returns with a new route for 2024.
Hosted by plan.com, the annual event once again promises to be a spectacle as hundreds of motorcyclists dressed as Father Christmas rev their engines for a charitable cause.
Roads across the island become a sea of red and white, all in the name of charity.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the popular event:
When is the Santa’s on a Bike 2024?
The event takes place on Saturday, December 7.
What time does the Isle of Man Santa’s on a Dash event start?
Hundreds of festive bikers will set off at 10am, bringing joy to the island’s streets.
Where does the event start?
Hot drinks and mince pies will be served at plan.com’s building from 9am.
What is this year’s route for the Santa’s on a Bike?
Once again, the route has changed for this year’s event.
Setting off from Victoria Street at 10am, the Santas will make their jolly way to the Quarterbridge via Lord Street and Peel Road, taking a left onto New Castletown Road.
From there it’s straight across Cooil Roundabout and following the A5 all the way to Bridge Street.
Approximately 40 minutes after 10, bikers will cross Thirtle Bridge onto Castle Street, spreading the festive spirit to spectators in the Square.
The motorcade of merriment will then take Farrants Way onto Arbory Road and stop at Castle Rushen High School to regroup.
After the short break, the Santas will be dashing away once again, taking a right at the Southern 100 Clubhouse, onto Castletown Bypass and heading back the way they came.
Once back in the capital, the motorcade will take a left at the Quarterbridge, and a right at Braddan Bridge to head towards the Hospital to conclude at Rebecca House where the celebrations will be in full swing.
How can I get involved in the motorcade?
Those interested in taking part can visit www.soab.im to register as a rider, buy tombola tickets or for more information.
Best places to watch
While you can view the bikers dressed from head to toe in red and white anywhere along the route, prime viewing spots include Victoria Street (the start), Castletown Square and Braddan Bridge.
What roads will be closed for the event?
To accommodate the start of the event, Victoria Street will be closed to traffic from Fort Street to the Jubilee Clock, between 7:30am and 10:45am.
Working closely with the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit and local authorities, organisers hope to ensure minimal disruption, allowing traffic to flow from Fort Street onto Lord Street.
A spokesperson for plan.com said: ‘The road closure is essential for the safety and enjoyment of participants and spectators alike, as hundreds of bikers set off from Victoria Street at 10am to bring joy to the streets and support a cause that touches the hearts of many in our community.’
What charity does Santa’s on a Bike 2024 help and how can you support it?
This annual event supports Rebecca House, a purpose-built facility within the Isle of Man Hospice that provides respite, palliative and end of life care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions from birth to 18 years.
If you’d like to support Rebecca House, you can make a donation to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/soab-2024