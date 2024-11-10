The daughter of a woman who was injured after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist while walking on a popular route has appealed for witnesses.
The elderly woman and her husband were taking a stroll on the Douglas to Peel Heritage Trail in the Crosby area on Saturday afternoon when she was injured following the incident.
She had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering injuries and the trail was closed for a period of time.
The woman’s daughter Sara Jones has since taken to Facebook appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
She said: ‘My elderly mum was knocked down by a cyclist on the Heritage Trail today (Saturday) somewhere between 12pm and 1.30pm around the Crosby section. The cyclist argued with my elderly dad over who was to blame and then rode off.
‘The trail then had to be closed to take her by ambulance to the hospital. She is terribly shaken, very badly bruised with a swollen shut eye and still in A&E being checked over.
‘The man was in his fifties wearing shorts and had a drop handle racing bike according to my dad.
Some very lovely people offered help and rang an ambulance for them after the event. I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened and/or to the cyclist to please come forward.
‘I’m also appealing to any cyclists on the Heritage Trail, please slow down near pedestrians, especially elderly ones who may not hear bike bells.’
Isle of Man Constabulary have also posted and appeal for the cyclist or any other witnesses to come forward.
‘Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved. The cyclist is described as being aged in his fifties, wearing a cycle helmet and riding a 'racing style' bicycle. The cyclist was riding in the direction of Douglas.
‘Police are appealing to the cyclist involved to contact Police to assist with their enquiries and also to any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward. If you have any information which may assist the investigation, please contact Peel Police Station on 842208 and quote reference no. 97/6957/24.’