After Murray’s relocated the buildings stood empty for 17 years, Vicky and Benn Quirk saw the potential of the site and set about securing the lease, carrying out a significant amount of work on the derelict building without water or electricity and backed by a solid 60-page business plan together with much blood, sweat and tears and the difficulties of establishing a business during a pandemic it was finally opened officially in May 2021 and has rapidly earned a much deserved reputation in its iconic position on the TT course in what was a Ministry of Defence radar station during the Cold War.