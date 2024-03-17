A road on the Isle of Man was shut for 'several hours' following a two-car crash.
The incident happened late on Sunday afternoon on the Ballamodha straight.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said crews used cutting equipment to free a casualty from one of the vehicles.
Firefighters also helped paramedics from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service to treat another casualty involved in the crash.
In a statement posted online at just after 6pm on Sunday, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: 'Fire crews from Castletown & Malew station have just responded to a two vehicle RTC on the Ballamodha straight.
'Crews used Hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one casualty and assisted our colleagues from IOM Ambulance service with another.
'Two Major Fire appliances and Duty officer in attendance.
'The road will remain closed for several hours.'
No further details were issued on the incident, or the status of the casualties involved.