Carolyn Gelling and Robert Cattle have joined the leadership team at Equiom (Isle of Man), a firm specialising in trusts, yachting, aviation, real estate and eBusiness, as well as tax experts who form the Equiom Tax Services team.
Founded in 1978, the company employee almost 200 staff and is based on Douglas’ Victoria Street.
Carolyn Gelling has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.
She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and a Chartered Wealth Manager and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction (Masters Level).
She currently serves as a Committee Member of the Institute of Directors Isle of Man branch and has also recently joined the Trustee Council and Board of local charity St Christopher’s.
According to the firm, she is renowned for her strategic acumen, relationship building and meticulous attention to regulatory compliance and high standards of governance.
Robert Cattle, brings with him extensive experience in managing corporate and private client relationships, with a particular focus on real estate.
Mr Cattle is a Chartered Governance Professional with the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland.
He is also a director of the Association of Corporate Service Providers in the Isle of Man, where he actively contributes to shaping government policy, and he has recently been appointed to the board of Finance Isle of Man.
Nina Johnston, Managing Director of Equiom (Isle of Man) Limited, said: ‘We have sought to build a board that has a broad range of skills and experience, and have successfully met that objective.
‘Carolyn and Robert's appointments align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are confident that they will play integral roles in supporting the future direction of Equiom as we strive to uphold our reputation for outstanding client service and operational excellence.’
‘These appointments mark an exciting time for our business, as we continue to strengthen our leadership team and drive towards new milestones in line with the strategic objectives of our Group.’