At election time all candidates profess the desire to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy but once elected have we (and I include my generation here) seriously addressed this? We have the opportunity as a small jurisdiction, with powers that others envy, to be ahead of the game in attracting and encouraging business. But we also have the dichotomy that some in public life have become completely risk-averse, undertaking on occasion over consultation on some matters, which takes such a long time that we risk losing out to our competitors.