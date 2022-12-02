I like to support shows of all types at our island entertainment venues.
In particular I have a close connection to the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre through my previous role as Minister of Tourism and Leisure, which I held for 10 years under different chief ministers.
Like all things if you have a good team around you it makes everything so much easier and fortunately I did.
After a failure to make progress between the Douglas Council and government departments about the long-overdue refurbishment of the Villa Marina it was determined as a national asset it would be more equitable for it to be funded on an ‘all-island basis’ rather than just Douglas ratepayers.
We then made progress with talented architect the late Ian Brown of Ellis Brown blending what was suitable of the old building with his new design.
What a success. We now have his masterpiece alongside that of Frank Matcham in the form of the Gaiety.
I recently attended a show at the Gaiety by stage hypnotist Robert Temple and wasn’t really sure what to expect as it was many years since I had attended this type of performance.
Temple has performed more than 2,000 shows during his career and hypnotised more than 20,000 people. His show was a little bit more edgy and rude in places but overall not a lot different to previous hypnotists who have graced our island venues.
Josef Karma and his wife Elizabeth, his assistant, lived on our island for a number of years and he performed to thousands at a number of places of entertainment.
I remember the thrill of going along to a live show as a young boy at the Royalty in Walpole Avenue and sitting amazed as those who had volunteered started feeding the fairies on the stage with rice or rode at breakneck speed in the TT races together with the sounds of gear changes, or convincing his volunteers that they were eating a lovely juicy orange when in fact he had presented them with bitter lemons!
I’m told Karma, ‘the Lightning Hypnotist’, performed summer seasons at other venues such as the Majestic, the Onchan Head Pavilion, Crescent Pavilion, Derby Castle and at the Royal Hall in the Villa Marina when it was operated by the town council.
I don’t know why – maybe in their wisdom they felt it was time to ‘freshen things up’ – but the town council, much to the chagrin of Karma, engaged Australian hypnotist Ronricco as its chosen performer of the hypnotic art.
He also appeared at other venues, including the Bradda Glen and was popular with island audiences.
I was approached by Karma, who I knew well by this time in relation to Ronricco.
He felt that as a Manx resident the work permit legislation should apply and he, as a ‘Manx worker’, should be engaged.
He also argued that as he was a member of the Society of Ethical Hypnotists and, as such, subject to a code of conduct.
He alleged that as Ronricco was not and suggesting he belittled and humiliated people as part of his act whereas he wouldn’t.
Anyway Josef presented a petition to Tynwald on the matter of the work permit legislation which I ‘picked up’ and it resulted in the Hypnotism Act. I don’t know why now that I did it, other than knowing him and I’m almost certain that he said something like ‘look into my eyes!’
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I often wonder how quickly time passes.
This was brought into sharp focus last week when I attended a performance at Scoill Vallajeelt in Saddlestone of year five (aged nine and 10) pupils in their assembly celebrating 30 years since the school was opened.
Willie Quirk, former MHK for Glenfaba and latterly MLC, was given the honour of officially opening the school on November 27, 1992.
He was a really kind, genuine Manxman and I have fond memories of him in Tynwald.
At that time the Minister for Education was Hazel Hannan, a position held between 1991 and 1995.
The communities around Ballaughton, Saddlestone and Farmhill had grown partly as a result of the successful Miles Walker administration policy of attracting young, economically-active people to the island.
Two of the teachers who were part of the original staff of the school remain today.
At the time of opening the school roll saw 142 young people attending this exciting new learning environment.
I remember there being a little controversy about the cost of the bronze statue located outside the front entrance but a number of people felt there was a lack of public art around the island generally.
The name of the school means ‘school of the home of the saddle’ and as such the statue is most appropriate and has been looked after and respected since.
The first head teacher was David Brown and the current leader of the school is Denise Lyon, who has held the position since January 2015. She was born and educated on the island.
The site is now designated as Meadow Campus and St Thomas’ school operates side by side with Scoill Vallajeelt while keeping its individual school ethos and traditions.
Over the years the school has become an important and valued part of the community and pupils have had an enjoyable learning experience with a broad range of interests and activities.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Around the island preparations for Christmas are underway.
It is my favourite time of the year (alongside TT and MGP) as I never grew up and remain young at heart.
With the current uncertainty and difficulties facing many it is nice to see the effort to brighten up homes, towns and villages with festive lighting.
I had a walk around Douglas town centre the other night and hope to visit other towns before Christmas.
I’m a fan of all things associated with the season of goodwill.
From Christmas lights, songs, time spent together and festive wear it gives a twinkle of optimism that things will not always be so difficult for so many but better times will return.
I particularly enjoy attending Christmas concerts at schools either for my own grandchildren but also as a ‘coopted’ governor of Anagh Coar School.
When the little ones walk towards the stage they look around for parents or grandparents and wave excitedly.
In brightly-coloured costumes or dressed as animals, the infants, sometimes nervous, respond to the audience with innocent charm.
I always felt it was the obligation of those elected at local or national level to leave our island in a better place than we inherited it for our young people and, despite the current circumstances, it remains a valid objective.
•This column was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of December 6.