A popular Christmas tradition in the Isle of Man is more than meets the eye.
‘The White Boys’ have taken over the streets of various Manx villages and towns for more than two centuries.
Performing a chaotic theatrical display with an array of strange costumes, out of pocket humour and a heroic battle scene, it became an iconic display of Manx Festive Culture.
In an interview with James Franklin from Culture Vannin, Fiona McArdle RBV (Reih Bleeaney Vanannan) discussed her role in the making of the ‘The White Girls’.
Fiona first became involved with the Isle of Man’s 200-year-old Christmas mummers play in the late 1980s, when she joined the troupe as a driver for ‘The White Boys’.
Due to McArdle having a mini-bus licence, she was the designated driver escorting ‘The White Boys’ around the island to the different areas where they would perform.
By the early 1990s she had become a leading member of ‘The White Girls’, taking part in the first modern all-female performance of the historic play.
Fiona went on to play a central role in its annual presentations until 2007, when performances associated with the dance group Bock Yuan Fannee came to an end.
The White Girls never performed their rendition on the streets which was the usual practice, instead they performed their rendition in the Garden Room of the Villa Marina.
Fiona said: ‘It was always quite a macho thing, “men had to do it because it looked better”, it was a bit of a spoof on it really.’
In Fiona’s recollection she cannot remember any ‘fallout’ with the men over the introduction of The White Girls.
From practicing at Fiona’s house in Peel to reimagining the play to fit the women’s identities who were performing, the group of women took charge of their own concept.
Usually the play would involve different saints such as Saint Andrew - however in true The White Girls fashion - Saint Andrew became Saint Andrea.
‘As far as we were concerned it was just a fun thing to do and get a dig at the men while we were at it.’
The group were already involved with the Manx dance groups of the time - where they already had means for the costumes necessary - with a little bit of craftsmanship's along the way.
Some strong paper and staples created the ‘Turret’ hats that were an iconic part of the costume, Fiona recollected that the different coloured silk scarves spiralling off the hat were purchased from Rainbow’s End which is still in business now just off Castle Street.
She described the group as ‘enthusiastic’ about the ordeal.
Fiona recalls that it was never a case of the women being excluded - more so their talents were overlooked.
The White Girls stands as a reminder that even the most deep-rooted traditions evolve with people who choose to keep them alive.
Originally a light-hearted challenge to a male dominated custom broadened the scope of a treasured Manx performance, allowing the heritage to be interpreted in more ways than one.