A new behind-the-scenes blog from the VillaGaiety’s events supervisor has lifted the life on the work involved in running one of the Isle of Man’s busiest cultural venues and the preparation required for its varied programme of events.
Holly’s career at the entertainment and events complex began in 2004 - on the day the Villa Marina reopened following an extensive refurbishment.
She joined as a part-time leisure assistant before moving into the administrative team in 2013, a role she says helped her develop ‘a strong understanding of how the venue operates behind the scenes’.
In 2018 she became events supervisor, later taking on programming for the Broadway Cinema, where she reinstated captioned, parent and baby and relaxed screenings.
She says one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is the breadth of events delivered across the site, from small business meetings to large conferences, weddings and gala dinners.
VillaGaiety encompasses the 1,300-capacity Royal Hall, the Colonnade Suite which can accomodate up to 200 guests, and the Promenade Suite, which is used for everything from meetings and breakout sessions to live music events, and can hold up to 300 standing for gigs.
Meanwhile, the Broadway Cinema seats 150 and can also make use of its gallery area as a breakout or networking space.
Holly says each space can be adapted to suit different styles and formats.
Teamwork across the venue is a key part of event delivery. Holly highlights the collaboration between general service staff, front-of-house teams, cleaning and housekeeping, technical crews and catering partners.
She says good communication is essential, particularly when last-minute changes arise, and that being able to respond quickly helps events run smoothly.
And Holly also believes the character of the site plays an important role in the experience it offers.
‘Our historic venue offers a beautiful backdrop that adds a sense of occasion to every event,’ she says. ‘I love seeing reactions when clients walk into the Royal Hall for the first time. It’s a space you can really make your own, and it’s amazing to see how clients transform it to suit their vision.’
Among the events she most enjoys delivering are weddings, which she describes as a privilege to support from early planning through to the day itself.
She also highlights the atmosphere of live music in the Promenade Suite.
‘It might not be the first place you think of for gigs, but it absolutely shines as one,’ she says.
‘Seeing local bands take to that stage and showcase their talent is brilliant. The space completely changes character, and it’s great to see it used in that way.’
The VillaGaiety sits on the former estate built in 1806 as Marina Lodge.
The site later became the public entertainment venue Villa Marina, officially opening on 19 July 1913.