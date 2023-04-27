Terence Michael (Terry) Moore and I spent an interesting afternoon reminiscing in advance of him being the next in my series of features about Manx characters.
The accolade is justly deserved.
He was born on April 14, 1934, at the Jane Crookall and lived his early life at 26 Wesley Terrace, attending St Mary’s school.
Later he became an apprentice electrician with Douglas Corporation Electricity Department, spending most of his time at Pulrose Power Station, at that time coal-fired.
He recalls two coal boats arriving each week. He actually started work on July 4 and the day after, being our National Day, he had a day off!
He told me how he would travel from Pulrose to the North Quay on one of the haulage wagons operated by Cretney the hauliers (no relation) to bring spares back to the station.
At this time rationing was still in place so he would call into RW Cretney the grocers at 30 North Quay (my family) to top up with his entitlement of tea and sugar.
At that time there was a mercury arc rectifier operating. If you have never seen one in operation it really does look like a science fiction piece of equipment.
Douglas Corporation had many more responsibilities than today, with the yellow buses as well as the electricity and water functions and more.
In the springtime Terry would be sent to help with the important decorative lighting features in the town.
As an apprentice electrician his wages were about twice those of apprentices in the building industry.
Terry eventually received promotion and was in charge of the electricity workshops for 20 years.
He was always keen on sport, playing football for St Mary’s AFC and a short time with Braddan.
He also enjoyed cricket, snooker and fishing.
He mentioned the ‘Electrified Games’, where twice a year staff of Douglas Corporation, the Isle of Man Electricity Board and GPO Telecoms would compete in various activities.
He has had a lifelong interest in two-wheeled transport, his first motorcycle was a 1948 James 125cc model ML.
The cost was the princely sum of £22 and he had saved up £12. One of the electricians at the power station Fred Brookes gave loans and Terry took on a loan of £10 with 10 shillings interest!
His starting pay was 25 shillings a week.
Like so many other locals he was a Scout on the TT Grandstand scoreboards. He particularly remembers 1949 when the Duke of Edinburgh visited to start the races.
National Service was the order of the day and in May 1954 Terry undertook his medical and on July 15 he boarded the 9am (yes, you could set your clocks by it) steamer heading to join the REME in Blandford for six hard weeks of initial training followed by a 16-week electrical course at Great Malvern. He carried out his two-year National Service with an 18-month posting to Germany.
He remembers Hanover being very cold. He worked as an ambulance man and projectionist as well as his electrical skills.
One highlight when staying in the accommodation in Berlin that had been used for the 1936 Olympics was meeting Duncan Edwards, one of the famous Busby Babes for Manchester United.
He played 177 matches for the team but tragically lost his life aged 21 in the Munich air disaster with another seven players. He survived initially but succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.
Back on the Isle of Man Terry was a close friend of the late Peter Kneale, ‘the voice of the TT’.
Terry was a TT marshal for a remarkable 65 years and was positioned close to the fatal accident involving Les Graham in 1953, attending the scene and moving the machine to the Highway Board yard at Quarterbridge.
He recalled the famous Ray Amm ‘Kneeler’ Norton and, together with his second cousin the late Des Collins, he remembers pushing the machine where it was based at Castle Hill but it was not used in anger ultimately.
A first cousin who was also a well-known character was Billy Moore, who operated the go karts at White City.
I can recall hearing his commands to participants of ‘red pedal, press the red pedal’ while I was on Douglas Head!
Terry was involved in motorcycling from 1952 right up to 2021.
In the TT and MGP he was deputy sector marshal at Brandish for 20 years alongside the late Frank Crellin of the TT Marshals’ Association and others, including the late Adrian Earnshaw and Quintin Gill.
He had moved from Quarterbridge to Governor’s, Hillberry and then Brandish. He also marshalled at Greeba Castle, again with Adrian, and at Ballaugh Bridge with both of us.
Over the years Terry travelled with Adrian and other friends to Donington Park and many Irish road races.
A special thrill for Terry in 2008 was to have a lap of the TT Course in the course inspection car driven by the late John Kinrade, who served for 35 years in the Isle of Man police service and was universally liked.
Terry relived the lap with me, including stopping to pick up Johnny Barton and Conor Cummins.
Terry has the unique honour of featuring on an Isle of Man Post Office stamp celebrating 60 years of the International Scooter Rally in 2018. It depicts him at speed in the 1967 Ramsey Sprint event.
A member of the Vintage Motorcycle Club (Isle of Man) and Isle of Man Scooter Club, he is the holder of 12 gold awards in the Scooter Rally, taking part in events which comprised both 10 and 11 laps of the TT Course. Some going there!
During his 65th year marshalling he was at Ballaugh Bridge and Roy Moore gave him a shout out on Manx Radio from the Ramsey Hairpin.
Adrian and I arranged for the course inspection car being driven by Gavin Corkill to stop at Ballaugh and give Terry another part lap of the course.
Gavin’s dad, the late Denis Corkill, as well as being involved with the Local Government Board building section at senior level, was also very involved with the Manx Grand Prix which this year celebrates its centenary.
Terry has been a member of Onchan branch of the Royal British Legion for more than 50 years and he was the parade marshal for Remembrance Day from 2003 until 2020 and still proudly marches each year.
He still enjoys competitive crown green bowling for Onchan Crown Green Bowling club, which is the only club he has played for and he was delighted to have been made a life member a few years ago.
He first entered the Parish Walk when he was 51 and started 18 times in 20 years always getting at least to Peel.
His best year was 1990 with the late Dennis Quaggin, Terry and Juan Callow trying to psych each other out they walked side by side for about 15 miles finally calling it a truce at Bride, all with the same time of 13 hours and 20 minutes.
Terry and his late wife Jean have two daughters, Jeanette and Christine, and they must be very proud of their dad, also a grandad, real gentleman and proud Manxman.
He is a friend to many and I’m honoured to write this brief story of some of his many adventures.