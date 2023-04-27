National Service was the order of the day and in May 1954 Terry undertook his medical and on July 15 he boarded the 9am (yes, you could set your clocks by it) steamer heading to join the REME in Blandford for six hard weeks of initial training followed by a 16-week electrical course at Great Malvern. He carried out his two-year National Service with an 18-month posting to Germany.