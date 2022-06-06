Davy Morgan dies in Supersport TT crash

Road racing veteran Davy Morgan, 52, died after crashing on the final lap of Monday’s Supersport race.

The 52-year-old lorry driver from Saintfield, Northern Ireland crashed at the 27th Milestone at the start of the Mountain Mile section of the course.

He first entered the Manx Grand Prix in 2000 when he finished second in the Junior Newcomers behind the late Martin Finnegan. He won the Senior MGP in 2004.

He first contested the TT in 2002 when he rode Production 600 race, yesterday’s Supersport was his 80th TT start.Davy’s TT career included a seventh -place finish in the 2006 Senior and a career-best fifth in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

He had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-20 results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 silver replicas and 30 bronze replicas. His best lap round the Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

An extremely popular rider, the organising team of the Isle of Man TT passed on its deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones and friends.