TT 2022: Michael Dunlop claims 20th win

Michael Dunlop claimed a 20th TT win in record-breaking fashion in Monday morning’s Supersport race.

Dunlop enjoyed a ding-dong battle with Dean Harrison, eventually bringing home his MD Racing Yamaha R6 5.617 seconds ahead of his Kawasaki-mounted rival, with Saturday’s Superbike winner Peter Hickman in third.

Dunlop broke his own lap record for the class on the final circuit of the three-lap contest which was shortened by a lap to enable organisers to get Saturday’s rescheduled sidecar race into the day’s programme.

The 33 year old from Northern Ireland lopped a couple of seconds off his own lap record, stopping the clock at 17 minutes 29.070 seconds (129.47pmh).

Harrison was in turn 29.437 seconds ahead of Harrison, with former edging out Lee Johnston for the final podium place, the latter left rueing a slow stop during the mandatory pit stops at the end of lap one.

Jamie Hillier came home fifth with Jamie Coward’s start to the week continuing with another sixth-place finish.

Ramsey’s Conor Cummins was next in seventh ahead of Padgett’s team-mate Davey Tood in eighth.

Dominic Herbertson and the class’s most successful rider Ian Hutchinson rounded out the top 10.

The race was red flagged in its latter stages with the bulk of the field having crossed the finish line. Organisers have yet to release any further details.