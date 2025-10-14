Charities, organisations and community groups have only weeks left to submit their entries for this year’s Manx Telecom Marg McGee Community Awards.
The bi-annual awards, which support local projects that make a positive difference across the Isle of Man, offer grants ranging from £100 to £1,000. They are open to voluntary and charitable groups, as well as individuals leading community-focused initiatives.
The scheme was established in memory of Marg McGee, a long-serving Manx Telecom employee and passionate advocate for community causes, who died in October 2023. She was also a respected figure in Manx sport, known for her long association with Ballasalla Netball Club and Douglas Rugby Club, where she served on the board and was later made an honorary life member.
Manx Telecom said the awards were created to continue Marg’s legacy by supporting grassroots projects that strengthen local communities.
Chief executive Gary Lamb said: ‘We’re proud to open the next round of Marg McGee Community Awards funding, which shine a light on the incredible charities, organisations and community groups that make such a positive impact across the Isle of Man.
‘These awards are about celebrating their dedication, strengthening community spirit, and supporting the people who go above and beyond to make a difference.’
Applications can be made online at manxtelecom.com/mmca before the closing date of October 31. Successful applicants will be notified before the end of the year.
Earlier this year, Manx Telecom announced the recipients of its most recent round of funding through the awards. Successful applicants included the Erin Arts Centre, Ramsey Young People’s Project, The Children’s Centre, 1st Laxey Scout Group, Isle of Man Cricket Association and Beach Buddies, among others.
Marg McGee was widely regarded as one of the island’s most dedicated supporters of local sport and community life. A founding member of Ballasalla Netball Club, she continued to play and mentor young athletes well into recent years, earning admiration for her fairness, encouragement and passion for developing others.
She was also a familiar face at Douglas Rugby Club, where she supported her sons Mark and Craig and helped to establish the club’s minis section. She later joined the club’s board and became an honorary life member in recognition of her contribution.
Following her death in 2023, both Isle of Man Netball and Douglas Rugby Club paid tribute to her as a ‘fierce competitor, wonderful team player and champion of emerging talent’.
Manx Telecom said it hoped this year’s awards would continue to reflect Marg’s belief in the power of community and the importance of supporting those who give their time to help others.
The company, one of the island’s largest employers, has a long record of supporting local causes through sponsorships, charitable donations and initiatives such as the Giving Back scheme. It also sponsors the Manx Telecom Parish Walk and donates annually to local charities through its community programmes.
The Marg McGee Community Awards form part of that ongoing commitment, providing practical support for projects that bring people together and create lasting local benefits.