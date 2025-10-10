Love Tech is hosting a panel and networking event for Women in Tech Week 2025 on Thursday, October 16 at MannBenham’s new event space in Douglas.
The island charity is dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people particularly girls to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The latest event, titled ‘Women in Tech – Code, Courage and Change’, will bring together professionals, mentors and allies from across the island’s tech and business community for an evening of conversation, inspiration and networking.
Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and networking before hearing from the panel of Love Tech’s mentors and trailblazing women in their fields: Jenni Devine (Associate director of cyber security operations, Flutter Entertainment PLC); Natalie Gallagher (Chief operating officer of LEMA Logic); Harley Garrett (web developer); Georgia Wilson (actuary).
The panellists will share personal stories about their careers, navigating the tech industry, the challenges they’ve faced, and the impact of mentorship and community throughout their careers.
LoveTech’s Lisa Karran said: ‘Role models play a powerful part in shaping the choices women and girls make about their studies and future careers.
‘Alongside celebrating Women in Tech Week, this event provides a vital platform to showcase the breadth of opportunities within the island’s tech sector and to hear first-hand from our Love Tech mentors as they share their personal journeys.
‘I know this will be powerful and inspirational for both men and women to hear.’
This event, which takes place between 5.30 and 7.30pm, has been made possible thanks to sponsor Ramsey Crookall.
Love Tech is encouraging not only those currently working in tech, but also those perhaps thinking about a career change and students and young people who are interested in pursuing a career in STEM or technology to attend.
You can book your ticket to this free event at: https://lovetech.im/event/women-in-tech-week-2025-women-in-tech-code-courageand-change/