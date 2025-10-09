The village of Andreas was a hive of activity at the end of last month, as the 126th annual Andreas Produce Show returned to the Parish Hall.
With record numbers of entries and an impressive turnout from locals and visitors alike, the event proved to be one of the most successful in recent memory.
At the heart of the show was fierce but friendly competition across a wide array of categories. From preserves to photography, and vegetables to floral art, every section saw an increase in entries.
Topping the entire show was Robert Middleton, whose onions were awarded Best in Show - an accolade that earned him the RES Kerruish Cup, the Clare Christian Cup and high praise from judges.
John Crebbin claimed the Ballaradcliffe Cup for the most points in the vegetable section, while the home produce and baking categories were particularly competitive.
Robert Radcliffe took home the EJ Brew Cup for his blackberry jelly, while Judith Hunt claimed the Kirk Andreas Commissioners Cup for preserves and the IK Kelly Cup for her jam.
Alicia Oates’s Victoria sponge earned her the EM Gelling Cup, while Anne Duggan’s fruit cake and Kevin Quayle’s bonnag were also prizewinners.
Martin McDermott made his mark in the brewing and produce sections, taking both the Jack Corlett Cup for home-brew and the RD Kinrade Cup for most points in the first 40 classes.
Floral exhibits brought colour and fragrance to the hall, with wins from Susan Howard for her garden flowers, Moira Harrison for her dahlias, and Emily Gawne for her chrysanthemums.
Tim Short excelled in both cactus and overall flower and plant exhibits, while Kelly Charman secured the Ballagunnell Cup for most points in floral art.
The children’s and school classes brought charm and imagination to the show. Elspeth Creer won the Ayre Playgroup Quaich for pre-school art, and Layla Lawson took home the EW Christian Cup for best child’s painting.
Stanley Krejci performed well in both floral art and photography categories, while Darcie Duggan was awarded the Bob Corrin Cup for best exhibit in the children’s section.
Traditional skills also had their time in the spotlight, with the live suggane, lanket, and thumb-rope competitions drawing enthusiastic crowds and Ken Kewley taking the AH Gelling Cup for most points in the traditional classes.
Rounding off the day, a well-supported raffle offered local produce hampers and a popular travel voucher generously donated by the Steam Packet Company. A lively auction of produce, hosted by Michael Taggart, helped raise additional funds.
Thanks to donations and community support, £2,000 was raised from the 2024 show and was distributed to local charities and organisations. It is not yet known how much was raised during this year’s show.
A spokesperson from the Andreas Produce Show commented: ‘The village of Andreas was abuzz with colour.
‘Entries were up in all sections – preserves, home-brew, confectionery, vegetables, roots, potatoes and grain, fruit, butter and eggs, flowers, plants and floral art, crafts, photography, children’s classes and the Andreas School classes.’