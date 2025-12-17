Onchan District Commissioners have confirmed that an agreement has been reached on a new lease for Onchan Raceway, bringing clarity to the immediate future of the island’s only established stock car venue.
During an extraordinary meeting held on November 24, the local authority agreed new terms with the site’s tenant, Onchan Raceway Ltd, following weeks of uncertainty and public disagreement over proposed conditions.
Under the arrangement, the lease will be issued for a 12-month period from December 1, with a number of approved additional clauses.
Any longer-term agreement will be considered following a six-month review of the operation of the site.
The decision follows earlier concerns raised by Onchan Raceway Ltd, which had warned that a number of constraints in the proposed lease would make the day-to-day running of the facility ‘increasingly difficult’.
Earlier this month, the organisation moved to clarify that it had no intention of walking away from the raceway, despite claims to the contrary, and stressed it remained committed to motorsport in Onchan.
As part of the revised terms, one key change is that the tenant will now be able to seek permission to use the kick-about field for stock car events involving competitors travelling from off-Island.
The board has also approved the raceway’s 2026 schedule of stock car racing events, as well as practice and training sessions at the site.
Among the additional decisions agreed by the commissioners is a requirement for the tenant to clear vehicles from the banked track at the raceway before the end of January 2026.
The agreement comes after Onchan Raceway previously expressed concerns over safety implications linked to proposed restrictions, as well as challenging references to noise complaints.
Despite those issues, the organisation had already secured approval for Friday practice sessions and its children’s race school to continue operating.