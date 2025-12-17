Only a small proportion of people applying for Isle of Man visas are required to submit criminal record certificates, the Treasury Minister has confirmed.
Dr Alex Allinson was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, who asked what percentage of visa applicants must produce a clean criminal record from their country of residence over the previous 10 years, and how declarations of no convictions are verified.
Dr Allinson told the House that the UK processes entry clearance applications on behalf of the Isle of Man, with checks carried out by UK Visas and Immigration, regional visa application centres and the Isle of Man Immigration Service using a ‘risk-based system’.
He said all applicants are required to declare any criminal history in any jurisdiction, but only those applying for sponsored employment in certain occupations must provide a formal criminal record certificate.
‘In the year to 1 December 2025, a total of 66 visa applicants required a criminal record certificate,’ Dr Allinson said. ‘Therefore, as of 1 December this year, 6.02% of all Isle of Man entry clearance visa applications processed by the Immigration Service were required to provide this certificate.’
The requirement applies mainly to workers coming to the island for sponsored employment in sectors including healthcare, social work and education.
Dr Allinson added that those already in the Isle of Man extending their stay, and applicants in other visa routes, are not currently required to provide criminal record certificates under the island’s immigration rules.
Addressing whether all applicants should be subject to the same requirement, he said this would represent a departure from the UK system but confirmed the matter was under review.
‘Treasury and the Council of Ministers are looking at how we can reinforce our immigration processes,’ he said, including closer alignment between visa and work permit applications.
He also stressed that employers had a responsibility to carry out appropriate checks on prospective employees, warning that applications supported by fraudulent documentation would be treated seriously.