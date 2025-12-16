A motorist who was banned after driving under the influence of cannabis has won back his licence early.
Kian Joseph Price was disqualified for four years in May 2023, having admitted driving twice in 24 hours, after using the class B drug.
On December 9, he made an application to have his licence restored, and, although not winning an immediate return to the roads, Price did have his ban shortened to three years, meaning it will end in May 2026.
Price, now 24, was arrested on December 3 in 2022, while driving at Fort Street in Douglas, and failed a drug wipe test.
Another blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of six.
As well as the ban, he was also sentenced to 80 hours’ community service, which he completed.
Making the application to have his licence restored early, Price gave evidence himself, saying that he had stopped using cannabis and hadn’t used it for two years now.
He had said that he now had a responsible job with the brewery, and had completed parts one and two of the licensing program, as he was aiming to become a designated official.
Price, of Whitebridge Road, Onchan, told the court that getting his licence back early would enable him to be moved to different licensed premises.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was only 21 at the time of the offences, and had been very honest about his cannabis consumption, but had now moved on to lead a productive life.
Price will still have to take an extended driving test once his licence is restored in May 2026.