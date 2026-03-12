A debate on proposed legislation to regulate local authorities has been postponed after the infrastructure minister was absent from this week’s House of Keys sitting.
Members had been due to discuss the Local Government Bill on 10 March, but the item was deferred.
Clause five of the bill has proved controversial among local authorities, who fear it could allow the Department of Infrastructure to impose new functions without providing financial support.
The Legislative Council has proposed amendments requiring mandatory consultation and financial impact assessments before any such changes are made.
The bill and the proposed amendments are now scheduled to return to the House of Keys on 24 March.