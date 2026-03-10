The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and Unite the Union remain ‘a long way apart’ in negotiations over bus drivers’ pay and terms, with no resolution in sight to prevent further industrial action.
Joney Faragher, political member for the DoI, gave an update in the House of Keys on Tuesday, standing in for Minister Tim Crookall who was unwell.
Ms Faragher said talks facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS) are ongoing, but stressed that ‘the two sides remain a long way apart at this point’.
Government revealed earlier this week that it made another pay offer at the end of last week, which would provide drivers with an average of £1,180 on top of the standard pay award, roughly a seven percent increase this year.
The operator insists it has attended all scheduled negotiations and ‘has not imposed any preconditions on participation.’
The dispute centres on proposed changes to bus drivers’ terms and conditions following a three percent pay award earlier this year.
Ms Faragher confirmed that while ‘one bus drivers contract (is) available to new bus drivers,’ there are also ‘two legacy contracts with longer serving drivers that the DoI continues to honour.’
Pressed on claims that the department treats the bus service as a profit centre, Ms Faragher rejected the notion, saying: ‘My position is that it’s a public service. It is subsidised by the taxpayer to round about 50%, which is completely aligned with it being a public service.’
She also addressed the possibility of binding arbitration, stating it ‘is not something that’s being considered. That doesn’t mean that it won’t be in future’.
The latest phase of strike action came to an end on Tuesday this week, with Bus Vannin resuming its regular timetable.
The industrial action, part of a long-running dispute, began with a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, which caused widespread disruption to services.
The second round of strikes ran from Friday until early Tuesday, affecting weekend operations and prompting the operator to run a limited timetable with no school bus services.
Unite has already confirmed further industrial action, with additional strikes planned from March 13-17, March 20-24, and March 27-31, meaning disruption could continue over the next three weekends unless an agreement is reached.
Ms Faragher emphasised that the department remains committed to finding a ‘fair and sustainable solution’ for both drivers and the public.