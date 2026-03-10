MHKs have voted to adjourn a debate on Legislative Council amendments to the Local Government Bill for a third time.
The House of Keys was told that new Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall had been ‘indisposed at short notice’.
He has informed members that he wants to brief them about a further amendment he is intending to bring before the House.
Local authorities across the Isle of Man have warned that a controversial clause in the Local Government Bill could lead to significantly higher rates for households and businesses - but supporters say it will prevent town halls from ‘walking away’ from services.
Focus of critics’ concerns is clause 5 which it is argued will allow central government to compel local authorities by regulation to deliver additional services, without guaranteed funding.
This clause was not in the original Bill but was added in as a House of Keys amendment by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper in response to Bride Commissioners pulling out of the Northern Civic Amenity Site.
At this week’s Keys sitting, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan moved the consideration of LegCo amendments be adjourned until March 24.
Former Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said she was concerned that it was being adjourned. ‘This matter has been before this house now twice, and has been pushed back and pushed back. And the position doesn't seem to be any different,’ she said.
Mr Hooper said he was ‘quite uncomfortable’ with the idea of now ‘going behind closed doors’ rather than having that discussion in the open on the floor of the House.
Mr Cannan replied that he understood the Minister purely wanted to brief members on a technical proposal in terms of a further amendment.
He said: ‘It's a procedural matter he wanted to brief members on. I'm sure all matters concerned in this bill will be open for public debate.’