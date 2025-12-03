Plans to remove the Bishop of Sodor and Man’s vote in Tynwald have been delayed after MHKs agreed to adjourn further debate on the issue.
The Isle of Man Constitution Bill 2023 - a private member’s bill brought forward by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper in November last year - was due to progress this week with consideration of an amendment recently approved by the Legislative Council.
The bill proposes that the Bishop would remain a member of Tynwald and the Legislative Council, but would no longer have the right to vote.
Last month, LegCo supported an amendment from Gary Clueit MLC to delay the change until five years after the bill receives Royal Assent, or until the end of the current Bishop’s tenure, whichever is sooner.
That amendment was scheduled to be considered by the House of Keys on Tuesday, where Members could have accepted, rejected or altered it. Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas has also tabled a separate amendment calling for a citizen jury of 24 people to examine the legislation.
However, Onchan MHK Rob Callister sought an adjournment until the first sitting of the new year, on January 27. His motion passed by 13 votes to 11.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Callister said the House required more time to weigh the implications of both amendments.
‘The options available to prevent this legislation from passing are extremely limited and challenging,’ he said.
‘But the House needs more time to consider the amendment returned from LegCo and, more importantly, to give serious consideration to the amendment proposed by Chris Thomas MHK.
‘By January, this could be the last Lord Bishop of the Isle of Man to have a vote in Tynwald, bringing an end to over 1,000 years of Manx history.’
Once the House of Keys concludes its consideration of amendments, the bill can be sent for Royal Assent before becoming law.