But now an application for retrospective planning permission has now been submitted by Isle of Gelato by the Sea for the small development.
The firm are tenants of the site which is owned by Castletown Commissioners next to the old grammar school car park.
The decking area and play equipment was built in April last year where a gelato kiosk and seating area already exists.
The applicant says: ‘This application seeks retrospective planning approval for erection of timber decking and play equipment, adjacent to St Mary’s Chapel and car park in Castletown.
‘We understand that the relevant structure was commenced in March 2024 and completed in April 2024.
‘We confirm that Castletown Commissioners are the owners of the site and that the tenants of the land are Isle of Gelato by the sea.
‘It is relevant that the tenants funded construction of the proposals and operate the nearby Gelato Kiosk.’
The applicant says the commissioners have been supportive of the development and the overall picnic area.
‘We understand that the local authority are very supportive of their tenants proposals and have encouraged them to bring forward ideas to support their business.
‘The proposal is located within a pedestrianised picnic area, where there is already a kiosk selling gelato (frozen dessert) together with seating and tables for use by the public.
‘The new decking and play area is intended to complement the existing facilities in the picnic area and help attract more people into the town and to this historic area.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.