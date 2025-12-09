Footage captured this afternoon shows powerful waves crashing over the northern end of Douglas Promenade as Storm Bram continues to batter the island.
The video, taken by Patrick Stenberg from the Terminus Tavern pub around high tide, shows seawater surging across the roadway as coastal conditions worsened.
Mr Stenberg, who shared the footage with Isle of Man Today, said he had ‘never seen it as bad as this before’, adding that the section of road outside the pub had become flooded.
The island remains under a red weather warning for coastal overtopping until 4pm, with authorities warning of ‘major volumes’ of water and debris affecting exposed coastal routes.
A separate amber alert for storm-force winds is also in force this afternoon.
Several roads have been closed as a result of the conditions.
From 1pm to 4pm, the following coastal routes are shut: Shore Road, Rushen between Gansey and Fisher’s Hill; the Promenade in Castletown; King Edward Road between Summerhill and Port Jack; and Laxey Promenade.
Elsewhere, the Mountain Road closed at 1pm and will remain shut until at least 5pm. West Baldwin Road in Braddan has now reopened, but Garey Road in Lezayre remains closed.
Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid coastal areas and to take extra care while travelling as Storm Bram moves across the island.