Manx National Heritage has confirmed that the first phase of work is under way at No. 1 Market Square in Castletown, as redevelopment begins on the former Barclays Bank building.
Contractors are preparing to go on site as the organisation starts work on the registered building, which has been empty since February 2024.
The property, which has previously served as a Custom House and a Market Hall before becoming a long-standing feature of Castletown’s high street, is being redeveloped to create a visitor admissions hub and retail space.
Manx National Heritage said initial works will begin this week and will include specialist preparatory tasks, such as the safe removal of asbestos materials identified during earlier surveys. The organisation said the work will be carried out by fully licensed contractors.
Following this, further preparatory work is planned, including the removal of redundant services and non-historic internal walls, improvements to fire separation, installation of new services, and essential repairs to the roof and building fabric.
Manx National Heritage said these steps are required before a full internal refurbishment and shop fit-out can take place.
Chief executive Connie Lovel has previously said the project is intended to create a more welcoming and functional space for visitors.
She said it is an opportunity to ‘create a welcoming space to showcase the significance of the island’s heritage and to enhance the visitor experience while supporting the local community and economy’.
Ms Lovel said the refurbishment reflects Manx National Heritage’s approach to preserving historic buildings while adapting them to meet the needs of modern visitors and how they access information.
In addition to the ground-floor visitor and retail space, plans include developing the upper floor into office accommodation for between eight and ten people as part of a second phase of the project.
Manx National Heritage said the redevelopment of No. 1 Market Square is being funded independently of its Treasury grant.
Subject to progress on site, the organisation expects the building to be developed in stages, with work continuing through 2026.
The organisation said further updates will be provided as the project progresses.