The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has submitted a planning application for a car park at Claughbane Plantation in Ramsey.
It says the disused quarry isn’t designated for development but it would ‘improve’ the site and encourage people to use the forest.
DEFA adds the parking will have ‘little or no impact’ on the environment and there would be 14 vehicle spaces and bicycle storage.
Several trees would be removed to facilitate the proposal including elm, sycamore and birch trees.