If you haven’t seen it, it’s a dystopian series that came out in 2016 about a wild west theme park filled with AI ‘hosts’. Rich people pay to go there to indulge in whatever they want – predominantly riding horses, shooting people, and sexual assault – without fear of any consequence. The ‘hosts’ are programmed in a way that they can’t harm the real ‘guests’, and get reset at the end of each horrible day, forgetting everything. Until eventually, cracks in the system mean the AI hosts start to remember and retaliate. It’s a bleak look at human behaviour. And the whole time watching it I was wondering… ‘the wild west looks very dry. I bet the amount of energy it takes to generate a theme park full of AI people is KILLING their local environment.’