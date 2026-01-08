Jenny Trimble has been appointed International Financial Group Limited (IFGL’s) Group chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval.
A spokesperson for the island-based provide of finance and wealth solutions said: ‘Jenny brings more than two decades of experience in professional and financial services.
‘Since joining IFGL more than four years ago, she has made a positive impact - first as head of group internal audit, and more recently as chief strategy officer and member of the executive committee.
‘In her new role, Jenny will oversee the risk, legal, and compliance teams, ensuring effective governance, a resilient risk management framework and robust regulatory compliance across all of IFGL’s regions.’
Jenny said: ‘I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place, working with the risk, legal and compliance teams to support sustainable growth by balancing risk and reward in a disciplined and pragmatic way.’
IFGL chief executive Rob Allen added: ‘I’d like to warmly welcome Jenny to this pivotal role within the group.
‘Jenny’s proven track record, strategic insight, and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we continue to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and pursue sustainable growth.’
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news—whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort - share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!