Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road accident at Hillberry this morning (Friday).
The collision, which happened at around 9.30am, involving a red Mini and resulted in the death of the single occupant, the Constabulary has confirmed.
A spokesperson said: ‘Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the vehicle being driven along the A18 Mountain Road or through Hillberry where the collision occurred.
‘Furthermore we would request any dashcam footage if you were in the area at that time.
‘We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212.’
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) confirmed it was called to the scene.
A spokesperson said: ‘Our critical care team was activated at 9.52am to reports of a road traffic collision near Hillberry. We had two paramedics and a doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 10.32am.’
A road closure remains in place at Little Mill Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg Ny Baa and the road will be closed for some time.