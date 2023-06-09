Anthony John Richard Lyons, aged 35, care of the Isle of Man prison, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously entered a ‘no plea’ response to a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 25.
The case was due for mention only on Tuesday (June 6) as a defendant cannot be remanded for longer than four weeks without a court appearance.
Mr Lyons’ case will be due for mention again on July 11 when he will again appear via video link.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
No bail application was made.