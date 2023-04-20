Ryan Kneen, aged 32, of Close Y Lhergy, Union Mills, has appeared in court charged with six offences.
He is accused of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, at Sam Webb’s bar, breaching a licensing ban, possessing an offensive weapon, namely a carving knife, possessing a prohibited article in a public place, namely a claw hammer, possession of cannabis, and common assault.
All the offences are alleged to have been committed on April 6.
Mr Kneen was represented in court by advocate David Clegg who asked for an adjournment until May 9 to allow time to review police body-worn camera footage and CCTV footage.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded in custody.