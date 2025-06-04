Castletown Commissioners has confirmed it will be undertaking a ‘comprehensive’ review of Market Square to inform any future policies.
The local authority currently has approval to close the area to vehicles from March to September each year, and can apply for a restriction during the festive season.
Castletown’s Market Square has been shut to traffic every summer for the last few years, with game sets and deckchairs set out for the members of the public to use.
The pedestrianised square proved to be a big hit with residents and visitors, with hundreds also cramming into the spot to watch live sporting events on a big screen.
But when Castletown Town Commissioners applied to have it closed to vehicles permanently, the proposals were criticised by some traders and residents.
Once these are complete, the commissioners say it will then form a strategy for the ‘future operations’ of the square and ask the Infrastructure Minister for its approval.
The new board wants to pedestrianise the square during the summer period and keep ‘short term’ parking during the remainder of the year.
Previously, it had been decided to close it all year round to vehicles, which resulted in a public meeting being held about the matter in November last year.
Chair Tony Brown commented: ‘As part of our considerations, we will be considering seeking delegated powers from the minister to enable the commissioners to have the authority to open and close the Market Square during the period outside of the agreed summer period.
‘The board will be working to introduce a new operational and usage policy for the Market Square, effective from the 2026 season and onwards.’