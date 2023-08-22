Warren Jason Cain, aged 50, of Hazel Close, Douglas, has been charged with three drug-related offences.
He is accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possessing criminal property, namely £2,385 in cash.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Jim Travers agreed that matters should be heard at the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on September 14.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.