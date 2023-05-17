Tyler Kurt Dunsmore, aged 21, of Mona Drive, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on January 11 and December 2.
Mr Dunsmore has previously pleaded not guilty to two further counts of the same offence, alleged to have been committed on December 8 and January 14.
The allegations are all said to relate to money taken for construction work which was allegedly never carried out.
A pre-trial review will take place in summary court on June 13.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.