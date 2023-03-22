Jack Edwards, aged 26, of Corrin’s Way, Peel, has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after an accident and failing to give information on a driver.
He pleaded guilty to careless driving and possessing class C drug pregabalin.
All the matters will be dealt with in summary court and a pre-trial review will be held on May 11, in relation to the denied allegations.
Sentencing for the offences to which he has pleaded guilty will take place after the outcome of any trial.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.