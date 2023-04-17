Peter James Heselwood, aged 51, of Cross Street, Ramsbottom, Bury, has pleaded not guilty to committing fraud by false representation.
The offence is alleged to have been committed while he was working as a carer for a vulnerable woman, via his company Smiley’s People, which was based in Castletown.
Mr Heselwood has denied buying items online using the woman’s bank card.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate David Reynolds argued that the case was suitable to remain in summary court.
Magistrates agreed to accept summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held for the fraud allegation on June 15.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.