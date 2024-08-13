Trustees at Peel Cathedral are seeking permission to delay plans to create a tearoom at Corrin Hall.
Permission was granted in 2020 for St German’s cathedral to generate further income by renovating the hall but the has not yet started due to funding issues.
The vicar is now seeking up to four more years to carry out the works to ensure funding is in place after facing growing problems after the Covid pandemic and rising construction costs.
A submission has been submitted to vary a condition in the original application extending the time limit on starting the work.
In the design statement the agent Samson Design Ltd says: ‘Due to the nature of the funding for the cathedral and Corrin Hall projects, the works will not commence this year and, therefore, this application seeks a variation to the condition to extend the period for work to begin by a further four years or whatever period is deemed appropriate by the planning department.
‘Funding for all projects on the cathedral grounds are raised from several sources, such as private donations and various grant applications. As a result, the projects have to be carefully managed and funding allocated accordingly.’
Corrin Hall is currently used for various church and community activities but has struggled to be fully utilised due to poor kitchen and toilet facilities and an inadequate heating system.
The design statement also outlines why it is important to improve the hall, saying: ‘The legacy of the Covid-19 crisis resulted in many organisations having to re-visit their business models. For the Diocese, and in particular the cathedral, this was already in hand as small congregation sizes and increased operating costs made for an uncomfortable equation.’
‘Without radical change and measures to create sustainable alternatives, the future operation and development of the cathedral facilities are uncertain.
‘This has impacted on the proposals for Corrin Hall which has operated as a community space for many years but is now a significant drain on resources.
‘It is hoped that, financially, Corrin Hall can be turned around so that it is a key source of long-term sustainable income.’
The plans would see the tearoom operate alongside a café with the former open to the public while the café would be used more for after services.
As well as renovating Corrin Hall, internal works are being carried out at the cathedral which have seen costs spiral due to the Covid pandemic and increased construction costs.
The first phase, which has cost £2m, has been completed with underfloor heating, meeting rooms and improved kitchen and toilet facilities.
The statement says: ‘Phase 1 of the reordering work to the cathedral is now complete and it is hoped that phase 2 of the programme, to install the audio visual equipment will be completed towards the end of this year.
‘This will then enable a new fundraising drive to commence for the Corrin Hall project. Ideally, a further four-year extension for the works to begin will allow sufficient time to acquire the necessary funding.’
Other works being carried out at the cathedral include a new cloister building to house administration facilities and student accommodation, a new pedestrian access to the cathedral and Corrin Hall from Derby Road and further work on the gardens.