Delay to today’s TT races
Wednesday 8th June 2022 6:18 am
TT News (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Today’s TT schedule has been delayed.
Wet roads, low cloud and mist on the mountain are to blame
A further announcement is expected at 11am.
Foads are currently set to close at noon pending confirmation.
The first race of the day is the four-lap Supertwin TT, followed by the second Supersport race.
