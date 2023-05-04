The Isle of Man Dental Association has come forward in support of water fluoridation.
It comes after the government’s public health department was asked to research the possibility of adding fluoride to water in a bid to help reduce worrying levels of tooth decay, particularly in children.
The results of this research are due to be considered by the Council of Ministers in December this year.
The statement from the dental association says: ‘The Isle of Man Dental Association has endorsed fluoridation of community water supplies as safe and effective since our last annual general meeting in April.’
It added: ‘Throughout more than 70 years of research, the overwhelming weight of best credible scientific evidence has consistently indicated that water fluoridation is safe.
‘Studies show that this measure is effective in reducing tooth decay by 25% in children and adults despite the widespread availability of fluoride toothpaste.’
Plans to fluoridate the water supply were abandoned in 2008 following a public consultation.
A survey of 1,000 island residents found the majority were opposed to the move, despite it being championed by various professional health bodies, which dispute a number of organisations, many in America, which say fluoride is dangerous.
It is now being re-considered following a Council of Ministers’ response to a Tynwald scrutiny committee into children’s oral health.
The Council of Ministers’ response to the report said: ‘The health of our island residents is of utmost importance and in particular, protecting the island’s children and their future.
‘We recognise that all children need to be given equitable access to treatments, both preventative and remedial, in order for them to thrive and for us to be able to provide services which are sustainable for the future, in line with the vision set by Our Island Plan.
‘In order to achieve this, the relevant government departments will be required to work together to ensure that children’s oral health is considered holistically.
‘Much work has been done to date but the Council acknowledges that there is still transformative work to do in this space.’
It added: ‘Council is broadly accepting of the principles set through recommendations made by the Committee but is proposing to amend some to allow time for this work to be completed thoroughly and ensure that any change is fit for purpose and sustainable.
‘The biggest of these are the considerations around fluoridation and the expansion of the “Smile in Mann” programme – both are likely to have positive outcomes but must be done properly and with the support of all involved.’
In the May sitting of Tynwald the social affairs policy review committee report on oral health in children will be debated.