A number of foreign nationals who’ve had their visas revoked over national security concerns have been given further information on the basis of the decision, a court heard.
But the individuals involved - who had all been resident in the island for several years - have still not been informed of the full reasons why.
Doleance claims have been issued by Zhijun Sun, Lingyan Liu, and Wei Wang and his family, seeking a review of the Treasury Minster’s decision to curtail their immigration status.
The high court previously heard that the visas had been revoked under immigration rules relating to national security and the claimants’ continued presence in the Isle of Man and UK being deemed not conducive to the public good - but details remain confidential.
At a further directions hearing this week, advocate Hannah Quinn from the Attorney General’s chambers, confirmed that further information had been provided to the claimants on September 5.
But Winston Taylor, representing the claimants, said the new information provided was ‘highly speculative’ and did not cover issues of national security. He said it contained allegations that were ‘wrong or misleading’.
There is no agreement as to how the case should proceed, the court heard.
Treasury is seeking to have the doleance claims dealt with by way of public interest immunity - a process which allows government to withhold information from disclosure if it is considered to harm the public interest.
But Mr Taylor said he remained of the view that this would be ‘unlawful’ and contrary to the European Court of Human Rights and UK law.
Deemster Andrew Corlett made an order permitting the claimants to amend their doleance claim to challenge the reasons provided on September 5.
Both sides must also provide submissions of the form of hearing that should take place to consider the doleance claims.
A further directions hearing will likely take place in December.
The Wangs are still in the island on immigration bail but the other claimants are not.
Mr Taylor told the court that one of the claimants, Ms Liu, remains stranded in the Far East after her immigration status was rescinded.
He said: ‘She’s having to stay in hotels. This really can’t go on. She should be able to return until matters are resolved one way or another.’
Ms Quinn said Ms Liu currently has no leave to return to the Isle of Man and would need to make a new visa application.
Mr Taylor described this a ‘fallacy’ as it would automatically trigger a refusal.
Mr Wang, a national of St Kitts and Nevis, previously told Isle of Man Today: ‘I’ve not done anything bad.’
His wife Minjun, a Chinese national, added: ‘We just want to know the facts and the reasons why. They’ve not told us anything. We feel it’s unfair.’
The Wangs was notified in May that their visas had been cancelled.
Mr Wang was an investor in fintech company Blackfridge which had its financial services licence temporarily suspended by the island’s regulator in January this year. Zhijun Sun was the firm’s chief executive officer.