Passenger numbers at Ronaldsway Airport have fallen in August compared to the same period last year.
The airport has released its latest monthly figures which shows 56,202 passengers came through in August compared to 60,897 in August 2024 – that is a drop of 7.71%.
Across the year so far, passenger numbers are down by 4.83% with 417,526 so far in 2025 compared with 438,736 over the same period in 2024.
The figures will likely have been impacted by easyJet’s decision to scale back its operations.
Last year easyJet announced reduced services on certain days between April and November, confirming in February that flights between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, as well as Manchester, would not operate on select days throughout the summer and autumn months.
That means there was a 42.3% drop in passengers going to and from Liverpool on easyJet when comparing August this year with the same month in 2024. There was also a slight drop on easyJet flights to and from Manchester of 7.6% during the same period.
However, easyJet flights between the Isle of Man and London Gatwick have remained unaffected. The budget airline has also halted services to and from Belfast but has flown to Luton which it didn’t do last year.
There was an increase in passenger numbers of 28.1% on the Emerald-operated flights to and from Dublin as well as a 9.9% increase in passenger numbers on easyJet’s flights to and from Bristol. There was also a slight increase in passenger numbers on the Loganair flights to and from Edinburgh and Birmingham.
There was an overall drop of scheduled flights in August 2025 compared to the previous year by 4.4%, alongside a drop of 22.1% for chartered flights. There was an increase of 41.3 other aircraft movements of 41.3%.