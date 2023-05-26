A detective has said that he hopes a re-trial can bring some closure to the victim’s family.
Mr Roberts’ killer was found guilty of murder for the second time.
At Douglas Courthouse yesterday, the re-trial handed Ian Anthony Anderson a life sentence.
Neil Edward Roberts was found dead at a property on Queen Street, Castletown, in the early hours of December 1, 2013.
Anderson was told he’ll serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars after fatally wounding Mr Roberts, who was having an affair with Anderson’s wife.
It follows a re-trial after the 55-year-old’s previous conviction, from 2015, was quashed when it was determined that psychiatric evidence hadn’t been properly put before the original jury.
Anderson had denied murder but admitted to manslaughter.
This, his legal team argued, was because he had been ‘substantially impaired’ due to a mental abnormality and relying on the partial defences of provocation and/or diminished responsibility.
DCI Mark Newey, the senior investigating officer on the case, told Manx Radio: ‘For the family, going through it all again and reliving those emotions, having had Mr Anderson being found guilty initially, thinking that the matter was dealt with and they could move on with their lives and mourn the loss, it brings it all to the for again.
‘Ever since the conviction was quashed in the UK, they have just been on tender hooks waiting for today and now obviously Anderson has been sentenced.’
He added: ‘It is always a strange one with a re-trial because you don’t know what is going to happen or what is going to be brought up.’
‘Hopefully there is some closure for the family, but no matter what the deemster would have issued today it can’t bring Neil back.’