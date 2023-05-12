Detective Constable and chair of the island’s Police Federation Richard Hewitt is retiring today after 27 years of service.
Formerly a soldier in the Royal Green Jackets, an infantry regiment of the British Army, he has been in public service for four decades.
He has been part of the Isle of Man force since 2018, and was formerly a police officer in Nottinghamshire for 21 years.
He has been chair of the Isle of Man Police Federation for the past two years.
Sergeant Barry Hand is set to take over as chairman of the federation.
Richard’s last day as an operational police officer was at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
DC Hewitt said: ‘It was quite emotional, but what a way to leave the police force.
‘The day of the coronation was so well-natured, everyone was in such good spirits and they gave us a cheer.
‘There were loads of people interested as to why I was wearing the white helmet, so it was nice to talk a bit about the history of that.
He added: ‘The day was pretty awesome, nothing is ever going to beat the coronation and it was amazing to share that with PC Lou Kennaugh.’
Speaking of his highlights in the police force, DC Hewitt said: ‘I always tell people when they start out, that you will shed more happy tears than sad ones.
‘It is sometimes a taxing career, but if you embrace it, you get to meet some amazing people and it is so great to be able to serve the community. I am so grateful for that opportunity.’
In his retirement DC Hewitt is planning to travel, do some decorating, landscaping, gardening and lots of dog walking.
He said: ‘I am also just really looking forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife Tammy, and children Conner, Rose and Sonny.
Tomorrow, DC Hewitt will swear in as a special constable, a role which will see him take part in frontline police work.
He said: ‘People will think I am mad but I will swear in as a special the day after I retire.
‘TT is around the corner, which I am always a big fan of, and I want to help out with it, there is lots of things going on in the community that I will be able to help with.
‘As a special constable, the career in policing is not as regular, but I am excited that I will have loads of things to do.’