Developer Dandara has dismissed claims in a social media video that poor roof space ventilation is leading to mould to develop in some homes on an island housing estate.
The claims were made by Leeds-based ‘Roofing Outlaw’ Geoff Smith, who describes himself as a leading figure in the roofing industry.
In his video posted to his 189,000 Facebook followers, he says he travelled to the Isle of Man to prepare a roof report.
He says: ‘There are 140 houses build here all having problems. The builder said it’s not their fault, the roofer said it’s not their fault - it’s somebody’s fault.’
Filming in the attic of one of the properties, he claimed there was no ventilation in the eaves and no roof vents and pointed out what he said was mould on the roofing membrane.
He says: ‘The back is particularly bad. I can even taste it in the back of my throat.’
The housing estate he visited was built by Dandara.
In a statement, the homebuilder said: ‘We are aware of a recent social media post that misrepresents our roofing and ventilation.
‘Every roof is fitted with a breathable membrane that meets Isle of Man Building Control and NHBC standards and does not require additional vents.
‘Modern homes are built to be far more thermally efficient and airtight than older properties, which typically benefited from natural ventilation points.
‘Today’s homes rely on background ventilation - such as trickle vents on windows and doors - and mechanical extract systems to manage internal moisture and condensation.
‘We remain committed to building high-quality, durable homes and would encourage any resident with a query to contact our customer care team directly.’
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘The department is aware of the concerns raised in the video and is taking them seriously.
‘The matter requires further investigation, so it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment in detail at this stage.’