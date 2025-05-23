The Department of Infrastructure’s has confirmed issues have been discovered with the carriageway at the highest point of the Mountain Course just days ahead of TT 2025.
The affected section of the Mountain Road was resurfaced on Friday, May 2 after a private contractor accidentally spilled bituminous adhesive on the road.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘At the time of resurfacing, no issues were apparent. However, earlier this week, surface water began to emanate from the corner of the newly-resurfaced area, spreading across the full width of the carriageway.
‘In response, the road was temporarily closed on Wednesday evening to allow for minor surface repairs aimed at stemming the water seepage.
‘Unfortunately, these initial repairs have not resolved the issue, and water continues to leak across the carriageway.
‘The situation is being closely monitored, and the department has been in active discussions with TT race organiser, ACU Events Ltd.
‘Its safety officer has inspected the site and confirmed that resolving the issue is critical to ensuring the safety and viability of the upcoming races.
‘A team is currently on-site to plane out a small section of the road surface at Brandywell to determine the root cause and full extent of the problem.
‘Once this assessment is complete, a more substantial repair will be undertaken.
‘As a result, the current closure of the Mountain Road for TT one-way system preparations is likely to be extended [beyond 4.30pm] to accommodate these essential works.
‘A further update will be issued as soon as more information becomes available.
‘In the meantime, preparations to implement the one-way system on the Mountain Road for the TT period are continuing as planned.’