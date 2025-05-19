As an Island, we’re on a journey to becoming net zero by 2050 (source). Did you know there are ways for you to improve your home that can help lower your energy bills? In recognising the key role they can play in helping customers reduce the carbon footprint of their home and support customers financially, Lloyds International is helping people make their homes more energy efficient through their mortgage offerings.
We spoke with Nigel Cheesley, Director of Sustainability at Lloyds International, and Scott Beecroft, Head of Mortgages to find out more.
‘According to the United Nations environments program, the built environment and the construction sector is responsible for 37% of global emissions, making it by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses’, Nigel tells me. ‘And if you look at the Isle of Man’s greenhouse gas inventory, residential emissions account for 21% of the island’s total emissions’. (source)
Recognising how they can support both the Island and its customers, Lloyds created the ‘Eco Home Hub’ - which recently won an award for innovation in sustainable finance. (source)
‘We know from talking to customers that many people would like more help on what they can do to reduce their energy bills at home, and also how to fund energy efficient home improvements’, says Nigel.
‘When people think about eco homes, I think they think about these huge architectural designs that you see on Grand Designs. And what we absolutely didn’t want this scheme to be, was just for the wealthiest people in society. We want our schemes to work for people who need them most.’
The Eco Home proposition is the first of its kind in the Isle of Man and was designed to help Islanders reduce their home’s carbon footprint and improve its energy efficiency rating. It’s super simple, you just have to answer a few questions about your home to get started.
The Eco Home Hub has been designed in three steps:
- An Eco-Home tool (in partnership with the Energy Savings Trust), which creates a personalised action plan with tips on how you can reduce your homes energy use which could help reduce your energy bills.
- A Home Booster Loan*, allowing customers to borrow more on their mortgage to make energy efficient home improvements. If you qualify, you could get up to £1,000 cash back when making eligible home improvements.
- The Eco Mortgage*, which provides qualifying customers with the best available mortgage rate from Lloyds International. This is aimed at people who want to apply for a new mortgage deal and are either buying a new energy efficient home or have recently completed home improvements which have improved their home’s energy efficiency to an EPC rating of A or B.
*Residency and lending criteria applies. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.
By creating offers that can support customers on their journey in making their home energy efficient, Lloyds is doing its bit to both helping the environment and its customers find ways to save money when it comes to energy.
‘Our goal is to provide mortgages and offers that can help customers make their homes more energy efficient and help reduce their energy bills’, Scott tells me.
The help to make your home more energy efficient is available, you just need to take the first step. Simply get in touch with Scott’s team at Lloyds, and they will help you get started.
‘We understand that applying for a mortgage can be the biggest most important transaction of your life, so we aim to make the process as easy as possible. Even if you think you might not be eligible, make an appointment to see us. We can assess your eligibility and guide you on the steps to apply. We really do put our customers first, and a dedicated mortgage manager will support you throughout the process’, Scott tells me.
To organise an appointment, you can visit your local branch or, if you’d prefer to have an appointment from the comfort of your home, you can request an online video appointment via the website.
As our interview came to a close, Nigel told me about the ethos at the heart of Lloyds International.
‘Our purpose as a group is helping Britain, and the British islands prosper, by creating a more sustainable future for people and businesses and making finance a force for good. Our values really drive that, by putting customers at the heart of what we do to create a more sustainable future for everyone.’
Nigel: ‘It just makes good sense to support our customers to buy energy efficient properties or retrofit their existing home, because energy efficient properties can help to reduce energy bills. This is something we take into consideration when assessing a customer’s affordability for a mortgage.’
Scott: ‘We pride ourselves on our customer service, which includes a dedicated mortgage manager that will look after you from application to draw down. You’ll have a direct line, direct email, and they’ll be with you every step of the process.’
*You could lose your home if you don’t keep up your mortgage repayments. You must be 18 or over, residency and lending criteria apply, available on request. Lending is at the Bank’s discretion. Cashback T&Cs apply. Exclusions apply.